SEC Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson to Retire

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson will retire in December after more than 20 years of service at the agency.

Johnson has held the role of COO since 2017, overseeing the SEC’s operational and administrative functions.

These include human resources, acquisitions, financial management, information technology, the EDGAR business office, and support operations such as records management and facilities.

“Ken has been an integral leader at the SEC for more than two decades,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He has served this agency and the country with ultimate integrity, furthering our mission with his adept oversight of SEC operations and administrative functions.”

Reflecting on his career, Johnson said it had been “the honour of a lifetime to work with the exceptional staff of the SEC.”

“I also want to extend a special appreciation to the Commission’s operational and administrative professionals, who work skilfully behind the scenes to make sure the agency can continue its critical work on behalf of investors and our markets,” he added.

Prior to becoming COO, Johnson served as the SEC’s chief financial officer from 2010 to 2017, and earlier as a management analyst. He joined the agency in 2003 from the Congressional Budget Office.