ASIC Restrains Global Investment Marketing Director from Overseas Travel

Australia’s corporate regulator said Tuesday that it has secured travel restraint orders against Gold Coast businessman Darren Geddes, director of Global Investment Marketing Pty Ltd (GIM), as part of an ongoing investigation into the company.

The Federal Court granted the orders, preventing Mr Geddes from leaving or attempting to leave Australia until 16 March 2026.

The application, brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), was not opposed by Mr Geddes.

ASIC said it sought the orders due to concerns that Mr Geddes might attempt to travel abroad and thereby become unavailable to assist with its inquiries.

The regulator is currently investigating GIM and its current and former directors over their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of customer funds that had been deposited for investment purposes.

The court order means Mr Geddes must remain in Australia while ASIC continues its probe into GIM’s activities.

ASIC confirmed its investigation into GIM’s operations and governance is ongoing.

The travel restriction is scheduled to remain in force for six months, expiring in March 2026, unless extended or lifted by further court order.