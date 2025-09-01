ASIC Permanently Bans NSW Investment Manager Over Fraud Conviction

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Monday that it has permanently banned New South Wales investment manager Brett Paul Trevillian from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities, following his conviction for serious fraud.

The conviction stemmed from Trevillian’s creation and distribution of forged performance verification reports, which were used to solicit investments from clients of AlphaThorn Pty Ltd.

ASIC said the conduct demonstrated serious dishonesty and warranted the strongest possible regulatory response.

Under the Corporations Act 2001 and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009, ASIC may permanently ban individuals from financial and credit services if convicted of serious fraud.

In addition to being barred from providing financial services, Trevillian is also prohibited from controlling an entity that operates in the sector or performing any related functions. The permanent ban took effect on 18 August 2025 and has been recorded on ASIC’s banned and disqualified register.

Trevillian was formerly the sole director and secretary of Metal Alpha Pty Ltd and acted as investment manager for AlphaThorn Pty Ltd.

In December 2024, he was convicted of two counts of making a false document to obtain a financial advantage under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, to be served by way of an intensive correction order.

ASIC said the ban reinforced its commitment to protecting investors and upholding integrity in the financial services industry.