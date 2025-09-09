ASIC Cancels AIMS’ Australian Financial Services Licence

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has cancelled the Australian financial services (AFS) licence of Auric International Markets Pty Ltd (AIMS), citing multiple compliance failures.

The cancellation, which took effect on August 11, 2025, ends more than a decade of the brokerage’s operations under its licence. AIMS, which provided forex and derivatives services, lost its authorisation after failing to submit financial statements, meet organisational competence requirements and comply with financial services law.

ASIC also said the firm had not paid mandatory industry funding levies for more than 12 months and failed to notify the regulator of changes to company details, including its addresses and officeholders.

Under the Corporations Act, ASIC has the power to suspend or cancel a licence if it believes a licensee is likely to breach its obligations, which include providing services “efficiently, honestly and fairly.”

AIMS held licence number 430091 from December 2012 until August 2025. It had been authorised to give financial product advice and deal in products such as derivatives, foreign exchange contracts, debentures and securities for wholesale clients. The company also operated the trading website aimsfx.com.au.

ASIC’s decision removes AIMS from the list of licensed providers in Australia’s highly regulated financial services sector. However, the company retains the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decision.

The company continues to trade under licence from alternative jurisdictions.