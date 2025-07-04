Worldpay Adds Domestic Acquiring Capabilities in Thailand

Worldpay has announced its entry into Thailand with the launch of domestic acquiring capabilities, expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said its entry into the market will enable global merchants to better serve Thai consumers.

The move allows Worldpay to offer local currency settlements and access to popular alternative payment methods (APMs), including LINE Pay, TrueMoney, PromptPay, and online banking.

The firm said Thai merchants will also benefit from the company’s suite of value-added services, such as multi-layered fraud protection, dispute management, and data-driven insights.

“The payments landscape is rapidly evolving in Thailand as we’re seeing a significant shift from cash use to digital wallets and account-to-account,” said Gabriel de Montessus, president of global enterprise at Worldpay.

“Our in-market experts help merchants optimize their offerings, navigate complexities, and ensure they accept the right mix of payment types, enabling them to unlock growth opportunities.”

Thailand becomes the ninth country in the Asia-Pacific region where Worldpay now offers domestic acquiring, joining Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, India, and South Korea.

The expansion is part of Worldpay’s broader strategy to support global commerce with local payment experiences, improve authorisation rates, and streamline operations for international businesses.

Thai e-commerce is forecast to grow at 9% annually through 2030, according to Worldpay’s Global Payments Report, making it a key growth market.

Worldpay recently added acquiring capabilities in Colombia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring its global ambitions.