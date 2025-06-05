Wise Sees 23% Increase in Cross-Border Volume

Wise reported a 23% jump in cross-border volume to £145.2 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, underpinned by strong customer growth and wider adoption of its account features.

In its full-year results, the fintech firm announced that it served 15.6 million active customers over the year, representing a 21% increase from the prior period, with both personal and business segments growing by 22% and 11%, respectively.

Wise attributed the growth to infrastructure investments that delivered “lower fees and faster speeds,” with 65% of payments completed in under 20 seconds and a 14 basis point drop in take rate to 0.53% in the fourth quarter.

Underlying income rose 16% to £1.36 billion, while underlying profit before tax increased 17% to £282 million.

The company’s reported profit before tax climbed to £565 million. Wise also held £21.5 billion on behalf of customers, a 33% year-on-year increase.

Co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann said the performance reflected the firm’s mission to build “money without borders,” adding that Wise was “well on our way to handle trillions, not just billions.”

The company also revealed plans to shift its primary listing to a U.S. exchange while retaining a secondary listing in London. Käärmann said a dual listing would boost brand awareness in the U.S., “the biggest market opportunity in the world for our products,” and help Wise tap into deeper capital markets.