Virtu Financial and Limina Announce Strategic Collaboration Around TradeOPS Platform

On Tuesday, trading and execution services firm Virtu Financial and Limina, a provider of cloud-native Investment Management Solutions, announced a strategic collaboration centred around Virtu’s TradeOPS platform.

This partnership aims to offer buyside firms a fully integrated, front-to-back workflow.

Virtu’s TradeOPS platform is designed to automate post-trade workflows, including allocation matching and settlements, with the goal of significantly reducing settlement delays and financial penalties for buyside firms.

The company said that by integrating with Limina’s cloud-native Order and Portfolio Management System (O/PMS), the collaboration promises seamless and efficient operations.

The alliance has already welcomed its first joint client, Cliens, which is now leveraging Virtu’s TradeOPS capabilities through Limina’s platform.

Pegah Esmaeili, Head of Nordic Region at Virtu, stated that this integration supports their mission to deliver scalable, outsourced trading solutions.

Prem Balasubramanian, Head of Virtu’s TradeOPS platform, emphasised the timely nature of this collaboration, particularly given recent shifts to T+1 settlement and the migration from SWIFT MT to MX, which have introduced new operational challenges for buyside firms.

Kristoffer Fürst, CEO of Limina, added that the partnership strengthens the integration capabilities of Limina’s Order Management System.