Stripe to Launch Capital in Australia as Users Surpass One Million in ANZ

Stripe revealed Thursday that it will launch its business financing product, Stripe Capital, in Australia as the financial services company announced it has now surpassed one million users across Australia and New Zealand.

The news was unveiled at Stripe Tour Sydney, where the firm also highlighted its advances in artificial intelligence and stablecoin-based services.

The firm said Stripe Capital will provide small and medium-sized businesses with pre-approved financing directly through the Stripe platform, using payments data to assess eligibility.

Approved funds are typically available within one to two business days, with repayments linked to a business’s earnings. The company emphasised that there are no compounding interest charges, late fees or early repayment penalties.

“SMBs are the backbone of the Australian economy, but around half report difficulty securing funding,” said Karl Durrance, managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Stripe. “With the cost of business rising sharply in recent years, Stripe Capital can help businesses stay resilient amid economic uncertainty.”

The product will also be extended to platforms using Stripe, allowing them to offer financing to their own customers. It is expected to be available in the coming months.

Research by YouGov and Stripe is said to show that 70% of Australian decision makers surveyed have already integrated AI into their operations, with businesses on Stripe ranking second globally for adoption of its agentic AI tools.

Stablecoin use is also reportedlt gaining traction, with 53% of executives either using or planning to adopt them.

Stripe supports leading regional firms, including Atlassian, Canva and Xero, and processes over $1.4 trillion annually worldwide.