Stripe and NVIDIA Expand Partnership to Boost AI Capabilities

Financial services and payments firm Stripe announced Wednesday that it has deepened its partnership with NVIDIA to enhance its AI-powered capabilities and expand global access to NVIDIA’s AI platform.

The collaboration will see Stripe leverage NVIDIA’s GPUs and AI software to improve its fraud detection capabilities and provide businesses with enhanced AI tools.

By enabling developers and enterprises to prepay for select NVIDIA cloud services, Stripe said it aims to make NVIDIA’s AI platform more accessible to a wider audience.

“NVIDIA is one of the companies we most admire,” said Patrick Collison, Stripe cofounder and CEO. “We’re excited to deepen our long-standing partnership.”

He added: “As the folks at NVIDIA know well, the current pace of change means there’s enormous untapped potential to improve global access to cutting-edge AI technology.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, commented: “AI is advancing at an incredible pace, with enterprises worldwide racing to incorporate its value into their everyday business operations.”

Stripe has been using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform to train its machine-learning models for years.

The company’s large scale and expertise in AI are seen as positioning it well to leverage NVIDIA’s technology to drive innovation and growth.

Stripe’s “Optimized Checkout Suite” and Radar fraud detection system both use NVIDIA’s AI platform to improve performance and accuracy.

Additionally, Stripe said its Radar Assistant, a new AI-powered feature, allows businesses to use natural language prompts to create custom fraud rules.