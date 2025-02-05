STICPAY Integrates with MetaTrader 5

On Tuesday, global e-wallet provider STICPAY announced a new partnership with MetaTrader 5 (MT5), enabling payment integration for brokers using the popular trading platform.

The collaboration allows all MT5 brokers to send and receive payments via STICPAY without requiring additional API integration.

MT5, developed by MetaQuotes, is one of the leading online trading platforms, supporting forex, stocks, and futures trading.

It boasts over 8 million active accounts across more than 180 countries. With the integration, brokers on MT5 can now access STICPAY’s e-wallet services and payment aggregator, STIC Direct, within the platform’s built-in payments system.

STICPAY explained in its press release that its e-wallet service enables traders to make payments using their available balance, while STIC Direct supports multiple payment options, including credit cards, alternative payment methods, local bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and e-wallet payments.

The system is said to be accessible on both mobile and online platforms, streamlining transactions for brokers and traders worldwide.

Sean Park, CEO of STICPAY, commented: “We’re excited to be part of this growing sector and especially pleased to have entered into a partnership with a platform as popular and highly regarded as MT5.”

He added that the integration would help brokers cater to a global trading audience.

According to STICPAY, citing Grand View Research, the online trading platform market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2030, driven by increased retail investor participation and AI advancements.