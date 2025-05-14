Standard Chartered and FalconX Announce Partnership

FalconX, an institutional digital asset prime broker, said Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Standard Chartered to expand banking and settlement capabilities for its global client base.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Standard Chartered will provide FalconX with a “comprehensive suite of banking services,” including access to a broad range of currency pairs and enhanced cross-border settlement infrastructure.

FalconX will also initially integrate Standard Chartered’s banking infrastructure.

The integration is expected to improve the speed, scale and reliability of FalconX’s services for institutional clients.

“We are pleased to partner with Standard Chartered, one of the most forward-thinking global banks in digital asset adoption,” said Matt Long, General Manager, APAC & Middle East at FalconX. “This relationship strengthens our ability to deliver robust banking and FX solutions to clients who rely on us to operate in crypto markets.”

The partnership is expected to evolve beyond banking to include new products and services for asset managers, hedge funds, token issuers and payment platforms.

Luke Boland, Head of Fintech, ASEAN, South Asia & GCNA at Standard Chartered, said: “Our collaboration with FalconX underscores our commitment to advancing the digital asset ecosystem.

“As institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow, we’re proud to provide the banking infrastructure that enables firms like FalconX to deliver world-class trading and financing solutions to institutional clients.”