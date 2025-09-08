Sony Financial Group Secures Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Listing

Sony Financial Group Inc. (SFGI) said Monday that it has received approval to list its common stock on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with trading set to begin on 29 September 2025.

The move marks a milestone for the company, which began in 1979 when Sony co-founder Akio Morita established the group’s life insurance business.

Today, Sony Financial Group (Sony FG) spans a wide range of services, including life and non-life insurance, online banking, nursing care and venture capital.

Sony Life, the group’s founding business, remains central to its identity, operating through Lifeplanner sales specialists, insurance professionals trained under stringent requirements to provide tailored, customer-focused services.

In recent decades, Sony FG has expanded into online financial services, building a direct non-life insurance business and an online bank to meet changing consumer needs.

The company said it intends to continue growing as Sony Group’s financial services arm, guided by its new vision statement: “Pursuing lives filled with emotion, together.”

Sony FG added that it aims to be a “unique financial service provider, unbound by conventional industry practices.”

The Prime Market listing is expected to enhance SFGI’s visibility with both domestic and international investors, strengthening its capital base as it expands operations.

Shares of SFGI will become tradable on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from 29 September.