SBI Holdings to Acquire Stake in Ridge-i Through Capital and Business Alliance

SBI Holdings has agreed a capital and business alliance with Ridge-i Inc., a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence specialist, and will acquire new and existing shares to make the firm an equity-method affiliate.

Under the agreement, SBI will subscribe for 390,000 new Ridge-i shares via a third-party allotment and, through its subsidiary SBI Securities, acquire 584,000 shares from Ridge-i chief executive Takashi Yanagihara.

These shares will subsequently be transferred to SBI on 30 September.

Ridge-i, which operates alongside subsidiary Star Music Entertainment, develops custom AI solutions and digital marketing services, ranging from consultation to implementation.

SBI said the tie-up builds on previous collaborations, including applying Ridge-i’s AI technology to financial and non-financial data across its group companies, as well as projects in digital marketing with SBI Neo Media.

SBI operates businesses spanning financial services, asset management, private equity, crypto-assets and next-generation fields such as bio-healthcare and Web3.

The company said the partnership would allow the two groups to form “a unified team that goes beyond a conventional outsourcing relationship”, aiming to accelerate AI-driven innovation across the organisation.

Planned initiatives include using generative AI to boost productivity, developing new investment experiences through data-driven services, and expanding into digital marketing and Web3-enabled entertainment businesses.

The companies also intend to explore AI-based models for valuing creative talent and intellectual property, as well as joint development of financial products tailored to the media and entertainment sectors.