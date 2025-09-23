Saxo Bank Launches Digital Wealth Management Platform in France

Saxo Bank has expanded its institutional offering to France with the launch of PartnerConnect, a fully digital wealth management solution designed for financial advisers and independent asset managers.

The tech-driven platform provides a one-stop system combining multi-asset brokerage, custody services and advanced digital wealth tools, allowing professionals to manage client portfolios efficiently and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Saxo, with more than 30 years of experience in global capital markets, said the new solution would help French wealth managers streamline operations, cut costs and focus on delivering value-added services.

They firm explained that clients will gain access to more than 70,000 cash and margin products across global markets, supported by Saxo’s status as a subsidiary of a licensed Danish bank.

“We are delighted to deploy our institutional offer in the French market,” said Adam Moltrup, head of institutional business for France, CEE and Switzerland. “With Saxo’s cutting-edge technology and access to global multi-asset markets, we help wealth managers digitise and grow their business.

“By combining agility, responsiveness, cost reduction, and simplification of operations, our platform enables them to serve more customers while improving quality of service and remaining fully compliant.”

PartnerConnect features digital onboarding, automated back-office processes, and consolidated reporting. End-clients will be able to onboard entirely online, while advisers benefit from streamlined portfolio management, client fee structures and digital communication tools.

Saxo said the platform would also enhance scalability, reduce in-house IT costs and ensure regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.