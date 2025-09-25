Revolut Opens Global HQ in London, Targets 100 Million Retail Customers by 2027

Earlier this week, Revolut unveiled its new global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf, setting out an ambitious plan to expand its customer base within two years.

The fintech, which has grown to 65 million customers worldwide, including 12 million in the UK, aims to reach 100 million users by mid-2027.

To support this growth, Revolut will invest $13 billion (£10 billion) over the next five years, creating 10,000 jobs globally.

Of this, $4 billion (£3 billion) will be directed to the UK, generating more than 1,000 new roles.

“Our mission has always been to simplify money for our customers, and our vision to become the world’s first truly global bank is the ultimate expression of that,” Chief executive and co-founder Nik Storonsky said. “Today’s opening of our new Global HQ in London is the launchpad for our future.”

The expansion is expected to be underpinned by four pillars: International expansion, product innovation, the continued growth of Revolut Business, and category-disrupting strategic partnerships.

The company is pushing ahead with licensing and launches across Latin America, APAC, Africa and the Middle East, while also strengthening its European presence with a new Western Europe hub in Paris.

Revolut Business, the group’s B2B arm, has surpassed $1 billion in annualised revenue and is processing over four million monthly merchant payments.

Revolut also highlighted its global partnership with the future Audi F1 Team, with plans for co-branded products.

The company said its HQ opening and investment programme will accelerate its path towards becoming the world’s leading financial services provider.