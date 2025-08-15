RayNeo and Ant Group Launch Hands-Free AR Glasses Payments

RayNeo announced Friday that it has partnered with Ant Group to introduce in-store payment capabilities via augmented reality (AR) glasses, aiming to expand digital payment methods and everyday service applications worldwide.

The RayNeo X3 Pro AR glasses are the first to support transactions through both Alipay QR codes and Alipay Tap! merchant terminals in China.

Users can link their glasses to their Alipay account, enable voice verification, and complete purchases by issuing a simple spoken command, with transactions confirmed by voice and authenticated through Alipay’s multidimensional risk-control system.

Alipay Tap!, launched in 2024, allows payments by tapping an unlocked phone, or now, AR glasses, against a merchant terminal or Alipay Tap! Tag without opening an app or scanning a code.

By April 2025, the service had gained over 100 million users in China. The firm explained that integrating the technology into AR glasses will offer a fully hands-free payment experience, streamlining checkout for consumers and potentially reducing friction at point of sale.

RayNeo plans to extend the feature to its V3 and V3 Slim models and bring AR glasses payments to global markets through Alipay+, Ant International’s cross-border wallet gateway.

Future use cases are said to include unlocking delivery lockers and paying utility bills, positioning AR glasses as an “on-the-go personal assistant.”