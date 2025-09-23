Paysafe Partners with CMC Markets to Expand Digital Wallet Offering for Traders

Paysafe announced on Monday that it has struck a partnership with CMC Markets to provide traders with new alternative payment methods through its Skrill and Neteller digital wallets.

The move will allow CMC Markets’ clients in the European Economic Area, south-east Asia, the Middle East and other international markets, excluding the U.K. and U.S., to fund trading accounts using Paysafe’s payment solutions.

Paysafe said customers will also be able to make withdrawals directly into the wallets, with funds transferable to bank accounts, cards or other payment methods, or redeployed into new trading positions.

Both Skrill and Neteller have more than two decades of history in the forex and financial trading industry and are available in 130 countries.

The companies said the tie-up is expected to extend to additional regions, including Latin America, and may incorporate further Paysafe products in future.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with a financial trading broker as prestigious and well-established as CMC Markets, which has over 35 years’ industry experience.

“Our digital wallets also have a long history serving the online trading community and are very popular with traders, so we look forward to facilitating transactions for new and existing customers.”

Alexander Praill, Head of Payment Services at CMC Markets, added: “This exciting partnership with Paysafe will be instrumental in delivering a consistent and cohesive payments experience to our clients.”

He added that the “integration is particularly impactful,” with traders now able to “make payments and withdrawals using their preferred medium, giving them the freedom to trade their way.”