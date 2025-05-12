Paysafe and Fiserv Expand Long-Term Partnership

Paysafe and Fiserv announced Friday an expanded strategic partnership aimed at delivering enhanced financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The enhanced partnership will focus on capital access, fraud protection, and digital wallet services.

As part of the collaboration, Paysafe will integrate Fiserv’s Clover Capital solution, enabling SMBs to access funding more easily to support growth.

The partnership is also expected to see Paysafe adopt Fiserv’s Data-as-a-Service platform to bolster fraud prevention capabilities, further safeguarding both merchants and consumers.

In the U.S. market, the companies will jointly launch a digital wallet through Fiserv’s Clover merchant network.

The companies explained that the wallet will provide faster settlement times and a broader suite of banking services, while also enhancing the user experience.

This initiative is seen as a key development in Paysafe’s business wallet platform strategy.

“These strategic initiatives reflect the strength and momentum of our partnership with Fiserv,” said Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe. “Together, we are creating innovative, growth-oriented solutions that unlock new opportunities for SMBs while accelerating our product expansion strategies.”

Jennifer LaClair, Head of Merchant Solutions at Fiserv, added: “Our expanded collaboration with Paysafe reflects our shared commitment to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”