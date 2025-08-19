Payoneer and Stripe Partner to Boost Online Checkout for SMBs

Payoneer has announced a strategic partnership with Stripe to enhance its online checkout offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling direct to consumers worldwide.

The company said its upgraded Payoneer Checkout, powered by Stripe’s technology, will initially launch in key Asia-Pacific markets, including China and Hong Kong.

It will enable merchants to accept a broader range of payment methods, from Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services such as Affirm and Klarna to digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Since its launch three years ago, Payoneer Checkout has grown rapidly from zero to nearly $1 billion in run-rate annual volume.

In the twelve months to 30 June 2025, the service generated $30 million in revenue, more than doubling year on year.

“We are committed to simplifying cross-border online trade for SMBs,” said Adam Cohen, Chief Growth Officer at Payoneer. “This partnership with Stripe is a strategic step in our journey to expand our Checkout offering and deliver a best-in-class user experience at scale.

According to the companies, the collaboration is designed to improve customer conversion and acceptance rates, reduce fraud, and expand payment options for merchants.

Payoneer said the initiative aligns with its long-term strategy to broaden its financial services for SMBs through high-impact partnerships, positioning both firms to capture growing demand in global e-commerce.