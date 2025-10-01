Nuvei Launches AI-Powered Integration Agent to Speed Up Client Onboarding

On Tuesday, Nuvei unveiled its new AI-powered Integration Agent, a tool designed to reduce the time it takes for merchants and partners to connect to its payments infrastructure from weeks to just hours.

The company believes the launch marks a significant step in its strategy to embed artificial intelligence across enterprise payment workflows.

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the company said the Integration Agent simplifies one of the most complex elements of payment systems: technical integration.

The firm added that by converting Nuvei’s technical documentation into a standardised format interpretable by large language models, the agent reduces manual effort and error rates.

Nuvei noted that according to early adopters, integration times have been cut to hours, errors reduced by up to 40%, and complex issues resolved in under 30 minutes. Furthermore, they said that non-technical users have been able to generate working integration code.

The company feels the new tool will help enterprises go live faster, enabling them to process transactions sooner, optimise approval rates, and reduce costs, thereby unlocking millions in potential incremental revenue.

Phil Fayer, chair and chief executive of Nuvei, said: “AI is transforming payments by removing complexity and accelerating growth for businesses.”

“The Integration Agent is one of several initiatives at Nuvei as we move towards full agentic commerce that are enabling enterprises to connect, optimise, and innovate across the payments lifecycle in new ways.”