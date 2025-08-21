Montreux Capital Management Invests Further £10m in GC Partners

Montreux Capital Management Zug AG has committed an additional £10 million to GC Partners, backing the firm’s global expansion and digital transformation strategy.

The company said in a release on Wednesday that the investment will support GC Partners’ push into new markets, beginning with the Gulf region and extending into Europe and other key territories.

It is also expected to fund the launch of a new digital platform and mobile app offering 24/7 account access, as well as an expanded product suite designed to improve client experience.

Oliver Harris, founder of Montreux Capital Management, said: “Having recently exited another successful business venture, we are proud to invest in the future growth and development of GC Partners.”

He explained that there are several strategic acquisitions in the pipeline expected to be completed in the near term.

“These deals will allow GC Partners to expand into regions where it currently has limited presence and offer new services that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” added Harris.

GC Partners chief executive Andrew Fundell welcomed the investment as a “significant milestone” for the company.

He said: “It allows us to strengthen our service offering, expand into key markets and bring new, innovative solutions to our clients. Most importantly, it ensures we can continue delivering continual improvements in speed, reliability, and the bespoke support our clients expect on a truly global scale.”

Founded in 2003, GC Partners provides cross-border payment and currency solutions for individuals and businesses worldwide, combining technology-driven services with personalised support.