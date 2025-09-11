LSEG Selected by Banque de la République du Burundi (BRB) to Deliver New Markets Infrastructure Solutions

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has been chosen by the Banque de la République du Burundi (BRB) to deliver a full suite of market infrastructure solutions.

The move is said to be aimed at modernising the country’s financial system.

The collaboration will see LSEG deploy integrated platforms to support foreign exchange trading, interbank liquidity management, domestic open market operations and market surveillance.

All services will be delivered through LSEG Workspace, providing secure and transparent access for the central bank and authorised financial institutions.

Edouard Normand Bigendako, governor of the BRB, said the partnership marked “a transformative moment in our financial sector”.

He added: “By automating and digitising our market operations, we are enhancing transparency, improving operational efficiency, and laying the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive financial system that supports long-term growth.”

The project includes the rollout of LSEG’s FX Trading Platform, Money Market Trading for interbank liquidity, Auctions for open market operations, and Market Tracker for automated reporting and real-time oversight.

The aim is said to be to bring Burundi’s market infrastructure closer to global standards while improving domestic efficiency.

Nadim Najjar, managing director for Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at LSEG, said: “We are proud to support the Central Bank of Burundi as it advances its financial market infrastructure. Through the deployment of our integrated platforms, we are enabling the transition to a more modern, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem.”

The initiative is seen as a major step in fostering long-term growth and financial inclusion across Burundi.