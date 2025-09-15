LSEG Launches Blockchain-Powered Platform for Private Funds

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said Monday that it has launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform for private funds, completing its first transaction as part of a wider push to modernise capital markets through blockchain technology.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the DMI platform is designed to streamline the full asset lifecycle, from issuance and tokenisation to distribution, settlement and servicing, while remaining interoperable with both distributed ledger technology and traditional financial systems.

Private funds are said to be the first asset class to benefit, with LSEG planning to expand to others.

As part of its initial rollout, MembersCap and Archax have been onboarded as clients, with the first deal executed for MCM Fund 1, MembersCap’s flagship fund.

LSEG noted that Archax acted as nominee for a major Web3 foundation in the transaction. EJF Capital has also joined as an early adopter, with several of its funds set to be listed on the platform.

Dr Darko Hajdukovic, LSEG’s Head of Digital Markets Infrastructure, said: “There are many processes in private markets today that can be improved. At LSEG we are committed to significantly improving access to private markets, by streamlining workflows, enhancing distribution, and enabling liquidity.”

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, added: “Together, we’re reshaping the future of global finance to empower our customers to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful change.”

The launch forms part of LSEG’s strategy to expand across the funding continuum, building on its Private Securities Market initiative.