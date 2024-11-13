LSEG and IDVerse Announce New Identity Infrastructure Partnership

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and IDVerse announced a new partnership on Wednesday, designed to enhance digital identity verification and combat the rising threat of digital deepfakes.

The companies said in a press release that the partnership will integrate IDVerse’s advanced identity verification tools and infrastructure into LSEG’s existing suite of digital identity and fraud solutions, allowing businesses to scale global operations and improve the speed and reliability of customer onboarding processes.

IDVerse’s technology is powered by generative AI and is designed to mitigate bias and discrimination in identity verification, while also detecting and preventing fraud attempts, including those involving deepfakes.

Combined with LSEG’s expertise in financial markets infrastructure, the partnership aims to provide a secure digital identity ecosystem.

Daniel Flowe, Head of Digital Identity at LSEG, commented: “Onboarding IDVerse complements LSEG’s identity verification capabilities and adds yet another means of low-friction, high assurance identity verification for our customers. IDVerse’s ability to scale across a huge variety of geographies and customer verification use cases allows us to offer our customers a future-proofed solution to digital identity verification.”

John Myers, CEO of IDVerse, added that the company is extremely proud to become a critical infrastructure element in LSEG’s identity stack.

“The pace of evolution in digital deception means that identity platforms like LSEG required a tool that adapts to new fraud vectors whilst giving a great customer experience to good customers,” he added.