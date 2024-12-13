Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Launches Fund Repository on IFP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of a Fund Repository on its Integrated Fund Platform (IFP), it revealed Friday, aiming to enhance transparency for over 2,000 Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-authorised funds.

Launched on 13 December 2024, the Fund Repository is said to provide streamlined access to essential fund information, supporting the long-term growth of Hong Kong’s fund industry by improving investor understanding and transparency.

The initiative is said to align with HKEX’s commitment to developing an “efficient, diverse and vibrant fund distribution ecosystem,” reinforcing the city’s status as a global wealth management hub.

Glenda So, HKEX’s Co-Head of Markets, said: “By providing easier access to fund information, the Fund Repository will help investors make informed fund investment decisions and enable market participants to serve their clients more effectively.”

The Fund Repository is the first major feature of the IFP, with development continuing on other functionalities, including a business platform and communications network for order routing and nominee services.

HKEX has worked closely with the HKSAR Government and the SFC on this initiative and said it will continue collaborating with industry stakeholders to refine the platform.