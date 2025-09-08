Fiserv Completes Acquisition of AIB Merchant Services Stake to Drive European Expansion

Fiserv has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% stake in AIB Merchant Services (AIBMS), its joint venture with AIB Group, strengthening its presence in the European payments market.

The move gives the U.S.-listed payments and financial technology company full control of AIBMS, one of Ireland’s largest payment solution providers and among Europe’s leading e-commerce acquirers.

Fiserv said the acquisition will accelerate its regional growth strategy, including opportunities to expand Clover, its point-of-sale and business management platform, across Europe.

Clover is described by the company as “the world’s smartest point-of-sale system” and a central part of its merchant services offering.

Under the terms of the deal, AIB Group will continue to refer businesses requiring card acquiring services to Fiserv on an exclusive basis, ensuring continuity for existing clients while supporting further market penetration.

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, said the acquisition underscores its commitment to delivering innovation and scale in merchant acquiring, payments and digital banking solutions globally.

The transaction marks the latest step in Fiserv’s European expansion, as competition intensifies among payment providers seeking to capture a larger share of e-commerce and digital transactions across the continent.