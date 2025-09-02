Fiinu to Raise up to £1.41 Million in Share Subscription

Fiinu announced a new equity fundraising of up to £1.41 million through a share subscription aimed at strengthening its working capital position.

The company said it has entered into agreements to issue 9.4 million new ordinary shares at 15 pence per share.

The Subscription Shares will be placed with institutional and other investors, with admission to trading on AIM expected around 17 September 2025.

The issue price represents a 50 percent premium to Fiinu’s August subscription linked to its reverse takeover of Everfex P.S.A., and matches the price of its facility settlement announced on 1 September.

A significant allocation of the fundraising will be subscribed by QVP 1, a Luxembourg-based investment fund focused on supporting innovative businesses and scaling them internationally.

QVP 1 has established a strong presence in Poland and other European markets, with a track record of backing growth companies in the technology sector.

Fiinu stated that the proceeds will be used to provide additional working capital as the group progresses its plans following its recent corporate developments. The company highlighted that the placement had been driven by investor demand.

An application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to AIM.