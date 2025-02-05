Euroclear’s Interest Earnings Hit Record Levels in 2024

Euroclear reported record financial performance in 2024, revealing that its underlying operating income rose 5% to €2.9 billion, driven by strong business income and sustained interest earnings.

The company’s assets under custody grew to €40.7 trillion as of the end of December, marking nine consecutive quarters of growth.

Underlying interest income increased 3% year-on-year to €1.15 billion, despite a decline in the second half of 2024 due to shifting interest rates.

Meanwhile, underlying business income rose 5% to €1.75 billion, supported by growth in Eurobonds, European assets, global emerging markets, and funds.

Euroclear’s net profit reached a record €1.04 billion, up 6% from 2023, while its earnings per share (EPS) rose 5% to €367.

The company’s board has proposed a €220 dividend per share by the end of Q2 2025, maintaining a payout ratio of around 60%.

CEO Valérie Urbain credited the results to the company’s diversified business model and focus on digital innovation.

“Our core activities continue to thrive,” Urbain said. “We have reached record levels in settlement and safekeeping activities, with assets under custody closing the year over the €40 trillion mark. The outstanding of Euroclear’s Collateral Highway is now close to €2 trillion, while the funds depot also hit a new high of 3.6 trillion.”

Looking ahead, Euroclear is expanding its funds business and digital asset initiatives, including a strategic stake in Inversis in Spain and new digital securities projects. The company also launched the Euroclear Foundation to enhance social impact efforts.