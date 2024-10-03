DXtrade Partners with Finalto to Enhance Liquidity Provider Services

DXtrade, the FX and CFD trading solution from Devexperts, said Thursday that it has partnered with financial services firm Finalto to enhance liquidity provider services for brokers using the DXtrade platform.

Finalto, an aggregator of Tier 1 bank liquidity providers and established non-bank market makers, offers a bespoke liquidity pool tailored to connect demand with market supply as quickly as possible.

By integrating with DXtrade, brokers will have access to Finalto’s liquidity services, including predictive and scenario analysis tools, real-time insights, and improved order execution.

The company said in a press release that the partnership will provide brokers with a more comprehensive trading ecosystem, enabling them to offer their traders leading liquidity service provision and order execution.

This is expected to improve the overall user experience and enhance broker offerings.

Paul Groves, UK B2B CEO of Finalto, commented: “Finalto and Devexperts have had a longstanding relationship over many years. Even though over time Finalto’s technology requirements may have changed, keeping close bonds and working with Devexperts will always be part of our future plans.”

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, echoed this sentiment, stating that the partnership will benefit brokers and traders alike.

The collaboration between DXtrade and Finalto is expected to strengthen both companies’ positions in the market.