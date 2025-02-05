Devexperts Launches Futures and Options Trading Platform

Devexperts said this week that it has launched a turnkey futures and options trading platform aimed at brokers looking to expand into derivatives trading.

The platform, which can be deployed out-of-the-box or customised, is said to be designed to meet the growing demand for futures products, particularly in the U.S. market.

Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, said: “A number of international market factors mean we are seeing ongoing interest in futures trading worldwide. This is particularly the case in the US where the regulatory environment can make derivatives, such as futures, appealing.”

The company said the platform offers a real-time order management system with automated SPAN margin calculations, pre-trade validation, and post-trade monitoring for automatic portfolio liquidation in response to market movements.

It is also said to allow brokers to set intraday margin discounts and liquidation levels based on their risk management policies.

Devexperts’ platform integrates with futures commission merchants and executing destinations such as CQG and StoneX.

It also connects to multiple exchanges via dxFeed, Devexperts’ market data service, providing real-time Level 1 and 2 quotes from CME, ICE, and other U.S. futures markets.

Hurley added, “This is a good time to launch our futures trading platform and we look forward to working with both current and prospective clients on their deployment or upgrading of their futures trading capabilities.”