Clearstream and Azimut Partner to Develop a Digital Solution for Private Market Funds

Clearstream and Azimut said this week that they have partnered to launch a digital solution aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and investor access in private market funds.

The collaboration between Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider, and Azimut, a global asset and wealth manager, is said to be an extension to Clearstream’s automated fund processing platform, Vestima, with a new digital layer built on distributed ledger technology via FundsDLT.

The firm explains that the pilot solution introduces an account model allowing access to multiple investor portfolios under a single Clearstream custody account.

It is said to offer enhanced reporting, detailed asset servicing, and anonymised portfolio insights for managers.

Azimut and Clearstream say the platform will reduce operational costs and open private market investments to a broader, more diverse investor base, including those served through wealth management channels.

Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Fund Services, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Azimut on this digital initiative.”

“By leveraging Azimut’s expertise and our robust technology, we aim to set new standards, while maintaining the highest levels of security, compliance and investor trust.”

Giorgio Medda, CEO of Azimut Holding, added: “This innovative solution will provide broader access to private market strategies, along with a liquidity option that will allow investors to unlock the illiquidity premium embedded in private asset portfolios.”

The firms describe the platform as a step forward in addressing longstanding barriers in private markets.