Capitolis Secures $56 Million in Strategic Round Backed by Barclays, BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan

Fintech firm Capitolis announced that it has closed a $56 million strategic funding round with fresh investments from Barclays, BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan, alongside renewed backing from existing venture capital supporters.

Barclays and BNP Paribas join the latest group of major bank investors, which already included Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street, UBS and J.P. Morgan.

The round also saw increased contributions from venture firms Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital and Greenfield Partners, all of whom backed Capitolis’ Series D in 2022.

The New York-based company said the new funding will support its continued expansion across its Capital Marketplace and Portfolio Optimisation businesses.

Capitolis partners with leading global banks to help them manage operations more efficiently through capital optimisation technologies.

“We are thrilled for the continued support from strategic global banks, and we are excited to welcome Barclays and BNP on board and have J.P. Morgan reaffirm their commitment,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis. “These investments will help us further accelerate our growth and expansion in the capital markets.”

Barclays said its backing reflects deeper collaboration between the firms. “This investment further cements the collaboration between our firms,” said Kester Keating, Head of U.S. Principal Investments at Barclays.

Junaid Baig, Head of Strategic Investments at BNP Paribas, added: “We’re excited to support the growth of Capitolis and collaborate with its strong leadership team.”

The round underscores investor confidence in Capitolis’s role as an infrastructure innovator for safer, more efficient capital markets.