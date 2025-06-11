Broadridge’s LTX Expands Generative AI Capabilities with BondGPT Intelligence

LTX, a corporate bond trading platform backed by global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, has announced the launch of BondGPT Intelligence.

The new feature is said to integrate advanced generative AI directly into trading platform workflows, proactively delivering critical insights to users.

Broadridge explained that BondGPT Intelligence is designed to anticipate traders’ queries based on their position within the investing and trading process, providing immediate access to relevant market data and insights.

This intelligent anticipation reportedly aims to enable faster, more informed decision-making without disrupting the trading workflow.

Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX, highlighted that AI has been fundamental to their platform since its inception.

He stated, “With BondGPT Intelligence, we are enhancing our offering to provide practical value and deeper workflow integration for market participants.”

He added that the new functionality integrates “practical, sophisticated AI capabilities into every phase of the trading workflow — unlocking the true potential of AI in modern trading.”

The expansion builds on LTX’s use of generative AI and its recently granted patent for the methods and systems behind BondGPT.