Broadridge’s Blockchain Repo Platform Processes $280bn in Daily Trades

Broadridge Financial Solutions revealed on Wednesday that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform handled more than $280 billion in average daily transactions during August, highlighting the rapid adoption of blockchain-based settlement in global capital markets.

The fintech group said the total volume processed on the platform reached $5.9 trillion over the month, making DLR the world’s largest institutional system for settling tokenised real assets.

The platform uses distributed ledger technology to improve liquidity management, reduce costs and accelerate collateral flows.

“As firms continue to embrace technology to drive digital transformation, we’ve innovated alongside our clients to scale DLR into the premier platform for tokenised real assets,” commented Horacio Barakat, head of digital innovation at Broadridge.

“Our collaboration with Kaiko will help further empower market participants in their evaluation of tokenised securities with the same confidence and rigour as they do traditional assets.”

The company also announced that aggregated platform data from DLR is now available via a new application launched by Kaiko on the Canton Network.

The service provides institutional-grade access to daily and historical repo data, including par value, turnover and trade count, under SOC 2 compliance standards. Subscribers include real-world asset platform RWA.xyz.

Kaiko chief executive Ambre Soubiran said the initiative marked “an important milestone” in connecting on-chain and off-chain ecosystems.

Broadridge said the expansion of tokenisation and demand for trusted infrastructure would continue to drive opportunities as capital markets transition toward integrated digital and traditional systems.