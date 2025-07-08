Broadridge Strengthens Banks’ Readiness for EU Instant Payment Rules

Broadridge Financial Solutions has reported rapid adoption of its real-time payments service as European banks prepare for the European Union’s October 2025 deadline on instant payment compliance.

The fintech firm announced that seven financial institutions have already onboarded its service since its launch in late 2024, enabling real-time payments through connectivity with the European Central Bank’s Target Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system.

“With instant payments now a regulatory necessity, financial institutions are actively looking for scalable and cost-efficient solutions that ensure seamless compliance and real-time payment readiness,” said Kai Marzenell, Director of Swift Product Management at Broadridge.

Broadridge explains that its solution integrates with core banking platforms, including CPB SOFTWARE and Foconis, enabling banks to process transactions in under 10 seconds and operate continuously with zero downtime.

Its instructing party model, developed alongside the ECB, is said to simplify compliance, reduce costs and accelerate time to market.

“Speed of onboarding was a game-changer,” said Christian Wust, Managing Director at CPB SOFTWARE. “Broadridge helped our clients go live in just five months, covering multiple banks in that timeframe.”

Broadridge added that the system’s high resilience, with “active-active” failover between data centres, allows banks to rigorously test failover scenarios and maintain uninterrupted service.

“With the October deadline fast approaching, banks are under pressure,” said Heidi Dittmar, Managing Director of Swift Services at Broadridge.