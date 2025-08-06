Broadridge Revenues Rise 6% in Q4

Broadridge Financial Solutions reported a 6% rise in total revenues to $2.07 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by steady growth in recurring income and improved operating margins.

The financial technology firm reported its Q4 results after the close on Tuesday.

Recurring revenues grew 7% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, driven by new business and internal growth.

Operating income rose 13% to $499 million, with the margin increasing to 24.1% from 22.7% a year earlier.

Net earnings climbed 16% to $374 million. Adjusted earnings per share edged 1% higher to $3.55. However, adjusted operating income decreased by $2 million to $558 million, with a slight decline in margin to 27.0% from 28.8%.

Chief Executive Tim Gokey said, “Broadridge delivered strong fiscal year 2025 results with 7% recurring revenue growth constant currency, 11% adjusted EPS growth, and $288 million of closed sales.”

He added that the company is “executing on our growth strategy to drive the democratization and digitisation of governance, simplify and innovate capital markets, and modernise wealth management.”

Broadridge raised its annual dividend by 11% to $3.90 per share, marking its 19th consecutive increase. The company also repurchased $100 million of shares and completed strategic acquisitions in Canada to bolster its wealth business.

For fiscal 2026, Broadridge is guiding for 5–7% recurring revenue growth and an 8–12% increase in adjusted earnings per share, underlining continued momentum in its long-term growth targets.