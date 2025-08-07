Broadridge Partners with Uptiq, Takes a Minority Stake in the Financial Services AI Platform

Broadridge Financial Solutions announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with AI-driven fintech Uptiq, taking a minority stake in the firm as part of its push to modernise wealth management through artificial intelligence.

The partnership will see Uptiq’s AI platform integrated into Broadridge’s Wealth Lending Network (WLN), a digital service that connects wealth managers and advisors with lenders offering securities-based lines of credit.

The combination is designed to automate securities-based lending (SBL) workflows, deliver tailored loan insights, and enhance client outcomes.

“With Uptiq’s AI-powered tools and Broadridge’s Wealth Lending Network, we are enabling advisors to deliver smarter lending recommendations, save time, and ultimately help their clients access the liquidity needed to achieve their financial goals,” said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge.

“Our investment demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in the wealth lending ecosystem.”

Uptiq’s platform is said to streamline key processes such as referral submission, loan processing and covenant tracking. It enables financial advisors to easily compare loan options and provide faster, more compliant solutions to clients seeking credit access.

“Uptiq was purpose-built to remove the heavy lifting from lending,” said Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of Uptiq. “Our AI-driven platform surfaces the most relevant loan options, actively guiding advisors so they can focus on serving clients instead of wrestling with process complexities.”

Broadridge said the investment aligns with its broader goal of accelerating digital transformation across the wealth management sector by leveraging intelligent technologies to drive scale, efficiency, and better service.