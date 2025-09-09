Broadridge Enhances Digital Marketing Suite

Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced a major upgrade to its advisor marketing platform, introducing Wix-powered, mobile-first websites and new video marketing tools aimed at boosting lead generation and client engagement.

The fintech group said the enhancements will help wealth firms and financial advisors strengthen their digital presence at a time when investor behaviour is shifting rapidly, with growing demand for personalised advice, mobile-friendly experiences and video content.

The changes also come as trillions of dollars are set to transfer to younger, digitally native investors, increasing the need for stronger online engagement.

By combining its wealth technology solutions with website technology from Wix, Broadridge said it is equipping advisors with modern, scalable tools tailored to evolving client expectations.

The new websites include integrated compliance workflows, analytics, and personalisation features, enabling advisors to create growth-focused sites without requiring technical or coding expertise.

“These latest enhancements will address the marketing and technology challenges advisors and wealth firms are facing and position advisors to be future-ready so they can focus on client relationships while delivering impactful, compliant marketing,” said Kristy Smith, General Manager of Broadridge Advisor Solutions.

The company is also introducing a video marketing platform designed to simplify the creation of professional, personalised content at scale.

They said advisors will gain access to pre-written scripts, in-platform recording tools, compliance approval workflows and analytics to measure engagement.

A recent Broadridge study found that 62% of advisors consider their websites ineffective at generating leads.

The company said its investment in websites and video tools reflects its commitment to helping firms modernise their marketing and capture growth opportunities.