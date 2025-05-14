Broadridge Awarded New Patent on LLM Orchestration of Machine Learning Agents

Broadridge Financial Solutions said Wednesday that it has been granted a new U.S. patent recognising its innovative methods for orchestrating machine learning agents using large language models (LLMs).

The firm said in a press release that the technology underpins BondGPT, Broadridge’s generative AI application integrated into the LTX electronic trading platform, and its enterprise version, BondGPT+.

Released in 2023, BondGPT and BondGPT+ are said to allow corporate bond traders, portfolio managers and analysts to query complex datasets using natural language.

Broadridge explained that the tools combine OpenAI’s GPT models with orchestrated AI agents to retrieve and process multiple data sources and analytical models in real time.

“We are consistently developing innovative data science and execution capabilities to improve our clients’ pre-trade and trade execution workflows,” said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. “It’s validating to receive this patent for our innovations.”

The patent, U.S. No. 12,061,970, reportedly covers several advanced features, including a “Show your work” function offering step-by-step transparency, a multi-agent adversarial system for improved accuracy, and AI-powered compliance checks tailored to enterprise risk protocols.

The new patent adds to Broadridge’s growing portfolio of intellectual property in fixed income trading, which includes patents in bond similarity scoring, liquidity aggregation, and advanced dealer selection.