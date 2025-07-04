Broadridge Agrees Deal to Acquire Acolin

Broadridge Financial Solutions said Thursday that it has agreed a deal to acquire Acolin, a Swiss-based provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services.

The move is expected to bolster the company’s efficiency and transparency of European fund distribution.

The deal will see Broadridge expand its capabilities across Europe, integrating Acolin’s compliance and fund launch support services with its own suite of distribution data, regulatory communication, and analytics offerings.

“Acolin’s fund distribution technology and compliance capabilities complement Broadridge’s distribution data, intelligence and regulatory communication solutions,” said Michael Tae, Group President of Funds, Issuer, and Data-driven Solutions at Broadridge.

He added that the combination would help asset managers “reach clients more efficiently.”

Zurich-headquartered Acolin has a network of over 3,000 distributors in more than 30 countries and supports over 350 asset manager clients.

Its services allow fund managers to centralise the management of distributor data, contracts, commissions and compliance, removing the need for multiple direct connections with local platforms.

Theo Splinter, CEO of Acolin, said the merger would result in “an end-to-end solution for setting and executing a manager’s fund distribution strategy.”

Broadridge’s fund business in Europe serves nearly 500 asset managers and tracks $110 trillion in assets under management globally. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of Broadridge’s 2026 fiscal year.