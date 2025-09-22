Beeks Signs Cloud Partnership with TMX Datalinx

Beeks Financial Cloud Group has secured a new partnership with TMX Datalinx, the information services division of TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian trading venues.

Under the agreement, TMX Datalinx plans to introduce Beeks’ Exchange Cloud platform as TMX Elastic Market Access (TMX EMA), subject to regulatory approval.

The platform is designed to provide high-performance, low-latency cloud infrastructure for capital markets participants, enabling more efficient trading and data analytics.

Michelle Tran, President of TMX Datalinx, said the collaboration was a direct response to client needs.

“Our goal is to make accessing Canada’s markets as seamless and efficient as possible, and our planned TMX Elastic Market Access service is a direct response to client demand for more flexible and scalable trading infrastructure,” stated Tran.

“By collaborating with Beeks and utilising their proven Exchange Cloud platform, we will be able to offer clients a scalable, proximity-based virtual colocation service that connects them to our markets quickly, significantly reducing their deployment time to market.”

Beeks described the agreement as a revenue-sharing deal, with recognition expected to begin in early 2026, supporting the company’s financial guidance for FY26. The firm emphasised that the partnership would further strengthen its base of multi-year recurring revenue.

Gordon McArthur, Chief Executive of Beeks, said: “TMX Datalinx’s adoption of our solution is a strong endorsement of our ability to meet the unique demands of global financial exchanges. It reflects the growing market appetite for flexible, cloud-based trading infrastructure.”