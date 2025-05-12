BBVA Expands Agreement with OpenAI

BBVA has revealed that it has expanded its agreement with OpenAI, increasing its number of ChatGPT Enterprise licences from 3,300 to 11,000.

The company has made the move as it plans to scale generative AI across the business.

The Spanish banking group first partnered with OpenAI in May 2024, trialling the secure enterprise version of ChatGPT to streamline internal operations and boost innovation.

One year on, the bank said that over 80% of licensed users report using the tool daily, and employees say it saves them an average of 2.8 hours per week by automating routine tasks such as translations, report-writing, and data analysis.

“Many business areas in all countries have expressed an interest in integrating generative AI capabilities into their teams,” said Elena Alfaro, BBVA’s Global Head of AI Adoption.

She added that demand for licences has surged as users see strong productivity gains and increasingly rely on over 3,000 custom assistants built in-house.

Antonio Bravo, BBVA’s Global Head of Data, described the move as part of a broader shift: “We’ve entered a new phase where we’re amplifying human talent with the capabilities of language models.”

To support the rollout, BBVA said it is offering training to ensure responsible use of AI and has launched a ‘GPT Store’—an internal library of 1,000 vetted assistants.