Ant International’s Antom Launches Agentic Payment Solution

Ant International’s Antom has unveiled what it describes as the world’s first agentic payment solution, combining alternative payment method (APM) checkout and credit card-based transactions for artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

The launch marks a major step in AI-driven commerce, with Antom partnering with Mastercard and Visa in Asia Pacific to pilot tokenised card-based agentic payments.

The solution enables AI agents to complete payments flexibly, supporting both cards and a wide range of digital wallets.

The firm explained that at its core, the system introduces an AI-ready payment mandate model and enhanced risk management framework.

Building on the Model Context Protocol, it allows embedded, dialogue-based payment flows. Users can pre-authorise transactions such as flash sales or set spending limits, while retaining visibility and control over how agents act.

Antom has also debuted EasySafePay, which streamlines APM checkouts by linking digital wallets directly to merchant pages without redirecting users to external apps. The process integrates naturally with agent-initiated payments, offering both speed and security.

Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom, said: “Agentic payment is a foundational step in allowing AI agents to generate real value in our everyday life. The rise of agentic payment calls for rethinking how payment systems are designed. We look forward to co-building the protocols and frameworks with partners across the financial, tech and commerce sectors to ensure agentic payments are smooth and reliable.”

Antom said its approach combines cryptographic safeguards, intent verification, and compliance with PCI Security Standards, aiming to set a new benchmark for AI-enabled transaction security.