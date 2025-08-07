Ant International Gains Bank Negara Malaysia Class A Money Services Business Licence

Ant International said Thursday that it has secured a Class A Money Services Business (MSB) licence from Bank Negara Malaysia, allowing its WorldFirst platform to offer cross-border payment services in the country.

The approval enables WorldFirst to expand its product suite in Malaysia, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with global payment collections, foreign exchange services and treasury management.

The licence adds to WorldFirst’s portfolio of over 60 regulatory approvals worldwide.

Clara Shi, Vice President of Ant International and CEO of WorldFirst, said: “The licence marks a significant milestone in WorldFirst’s commitment to Southeast Asia. More importantly, it enables us to better serve Southeast Asian SMEs with secure, compliant cross-border financial services while contributing to the region’s digital ecosystem.”

Malaysia’s digital economy has seen rapid growth, with e-commerce gross merchandise value projected to reach $16 billion by 2025 and $25 billion by 2030.

A joint report by Deloitte and WorldFirst identifies the country as a “high-potential market” for digital trade, driven by rising demand for faster transaction settlement, competitive FX rates, and a wider range of payment options.

WorldFirst aims to address these needs through its flagship World Account, which enables sellers to collect from over 130 global marketplaces and allows buyers to make international payments with ease.

The company has also established local operations in Malaysia to better support SMEs expanding internationally.

The move follows Ant International’s broader strategic investment in Malaysia, including the launch of a Digital Business Centre to tap into local tech talent for global innovation.