Airwallex Acquires OpenPay to Deliver Billing, Payment, and Revenue Analytics Tools

Airwallex, a financial platform for modern businesses, announced the acquisition of San Francisco-based billing platform OpenPay on Wednesday.

The move is expected to integrate OpenPay’s subscription management, payment orchestration, and revenue analytics tools into Airwallex’s existing platform, strengthening its product suite against competitors such as Stripe Billing and Recurly.

The acquisition aims to empower Airwallex customers to automate and unlock revenue growth in an increasingly global subscription economy.

The new billing capabilities are set to become available for both new and existing customers in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The addition comes as the global subscription market is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, a trend that is driving increased demand for multicurrency billing tools.

Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, noted that most current billing systems are not designed for a global, multi-currency environment, a gap he believes Airwallex is now closing.

According to Lance Co Ting Keh, CEO of OpenPay, the partnership with Airwallex provides the global reach necessary to apply their platform at a larger scale.

“In Airwallex, we found a partner who shares our vision, our DNA, and has the global reach to apply our work at scale,” stated Ting Keh. “We are very proud of what we’ve built and excited for our next chapter as we partner with Airwallex to set a new standard, creating a paradigm shift in global payments.”