Acuity Knowledge Partners Acquires Ascent to Boost AI and Technology Services

Acuity Knowledge Partners has agreed to acquire Ascent, a European provider of AI-powered digital transformation services, in a deal that significantly expands its data and technology offering.

The company revealed in a press release on Thursday that the transaction is expected to close on 30 September 2025.

Acuity, which provides bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, said the acquisition would strengthen its Data and Technology Services (DTS) division and broaden its reach into new industries, including reinsurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and retail.

Robert King, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity, described the deal as “a transformative moment” for the company.

“By acquiring Ascent, we are taking our expertise and ability to offer our clients innovative AI-led solutions to another level. This acquisition also takes us into new sectors … I am really excited at the prospect of what we can achieve together.”

Ascent employs 550 specialists across seven European jurisdictions and supports more than 170 global clients. Its integration into Acuity is expected to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven solutions while expanding the firm’s advisory services.

Jon O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity, added that the move would build on progress following the recent launch of its Agentic AI platform, Agent Fleet. “The acquisition of Ascent will boost our capacity to provide best-in-class technology advisory services to our clients.”

Ascent CEO Stewart Smythe welcomed the deal, noting the combined business would deliver “market-leading data and AI capability in Europe with Acuity’s industry-leading AI innovation.”