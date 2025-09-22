SIX and FIDA Launch Joint Portfolio Management Terminal in France

SIX and FIDA have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a new portfolio management and analysis platform for financial advisors, private bankers and insurers in France.

The solution, branded “FIDA Workstation powered by SIX,” will combine FIDA’s software expertise with SIX’s extensive database on funds and savings products marketed in France.

Initially targeted at the French market, the workstation is said to be designed to streamline advisory services by offering comprehensive fund data, performance analysis and classification across investment strategies.

The FIDA Workstation has been a long-standing success in Italy and will now integrate SIX’s EuroPerformance Database, already used by most asset managers and securities back offices in France.

The combined platform is expected to improve portfolio analysis, accelerate client response times and enhance decision-making for wealth and financial advisors.

Gianni Costan, CEO of FIDA, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our clients the full richness of the financial flows from our partner SIX. Our FIDA Workstation solution, which has been very successful in Italy for years and is now being deployed in France, will be able to rely on the database from SIX, whose quality is widely recognised on the French market.”

Hugues Garcia, Managing Director France, Financial Information at SIX, added: “FIDA’s technological expertise and their understanding of the challenges faced by wealth management advisors enable optimal use of our fund data to best meet client needs. We are already counting on strengthening our alliance to serve an even wider range of clients.”