Q2 Holdings Announces NYSE Texas Dual Listing

Q2 Holdings announced on Thursday a dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, a newly launched, fully electronic equities exchange based in Dallas.

The company will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and continue trading under the symbol QTWO on both exchanges.

The NYSE Texas listing becomes effective today, 15 August 2025.

“Texas has always been home for Q2,” said Matt Flake, chairman and chief executive of Q2. “Our dual listing on NYSE Texas is a natural extension of our commitment to this community, where so many of our team members, customers, and partners live and work.

“As a Founding Member of NYSE Texas, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of Texas-based innovation and fueling economic growth.”

Chris Taylor, chief development officer at NYSE Group, said: “As a company founded and headquartered in Austin, Q2’s mission is deeply rooted in the spirit of Texas innovation. We are excited to welcome the company to our NYSE Texas community of Founding Members.”

Founded in Austin in 2004, Q2 provides digital transformation solutions for financial institutions and fintechs, helping serve millions of consumers and small businesses.

The company also supports Texas communities through its Q2 Spark corporate social responsibility programme, which includes partnerships with Austin FC and initiatives such as the Dream Starter Competition and Q-mmunity Gives grant programme.