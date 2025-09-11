Nordea Joins SIX Swiss Exchange as New ETF Issuer

SIX Swiss Exchange has welcomed Nordea Asset Management’s ETF ICAV as its latest issuer of exchange-traded funds, expanding the marketplace’s range of sustainable and actively managed products.

Nordea has listed its first two active ETFs under the BetaPlus Enhanced Sustainable Equity range: the BetaPlus Enhanced Global Developed Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF and the BetaPlus Enhanced Global Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF.

The launch raises the total number of ETFs available on SIX to 2,076.

Cristian Pappone, regional head for Switzerland and Austria at Nordea Asset Management, said: “BetaPlus is a proven strategy, with more than 15 years of successful track record and over EUR 60 billion in assets under management. With the launch of active BetaPlus ETFs – alongside our long-standing UCITS funds – and now the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange we’re making it easier for investors to access this long-standing solution with the flexibility and tradability they want.”

The BetaPlus ETFs, domiciled in Ireland, apply data-driven portfolio construction and responsible investing approaches. Previously offered only through UCITS funds and mandates, the strategies are now available in a tradeable format that integrates sustainability and risk considerations.

SIX noted that 224 new ETFs have been listed this year, including 76 actively managed funds – the highest number of new active ETF listings in eight years. Active ETFs now represent 10% of the total listed products on the exchange.

Danielle Reischuk, senior ETFs and ETPs sales manager at SIX, said Nordea’s entry “further strengthens our position as a leading hub for sustainability-focused and innovative investment solutions.”