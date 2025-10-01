LSEG Launches Cloud-Native Compliance Tool with AWS

On Wednesday, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced the launch of World-Check Verify, a cloud-native compliance screening service powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to seamlessly integrate checks directly into payment and onboarding processes.

World-Check Verify aims to help financial institutions meet the demands of the fast-moving digital economy, where instant payments, embedded finance and stricter regulations are reshaping compliance requirements, according to LSEG.

The new API is said to offer real-time screening against LSEG’s trusted World-Check data without slowing transactions or customer onboarding.

David Wilson, group head of LSEG Risk Intelligence, said: “World-Check Verify makes compliance invisible — with timely, trusted data ensuring screening happens in the background, at the precise moment it’s needed, so payments and onboarding remain instant and seamless.

“It sets a new standard for embedded compliance in a world where speed, trust, and accuracy must coexist.”

The company explained that the solution is designed to scale rapidly, with low latency and strong privacy safeguards, making it suitable for digital platforms, neobanks and institutions managing high volumes of cross-border transactions.

By using AWS’s infrastructure, the service offers resilience, flexibility and secure handling of data, while enabling advanced configuration to align with firms’ policies.

Alison Kay, vice-president and managing director of AWS UK and Ireland, said the service “scales instantly to meet demand spikes, reduces infrastructure overhead, and leverages advanced analytics to transform the manual workload burden that 77% of institutions struggle with into an automated, efficient workflow.”

The launch follows LSEG’s 2025 Global Risk Intelligence Survey, which found that 98% of institutions now view real-time data as critical to compliance.